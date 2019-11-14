|
Yvonne Marie Craven King
October 27, 1930 - November 9, 2019
Yvonne Marie Craven King made her first curtain call on October 27, 1930 in the home of her parents Wilford Craven and Mary Ellen (Polly) Perry and took her final bow on November 9, 2019. Mom lived a life devoted to enriching her family, church and country.
The theater was her passion, especially musicals. She was a gifted vocalist having performed with her brothers in the Deseret News Troubadours. She wrote and performed in numerous plays, roadshows, and musicals. Her most cherished role was that of Fruma Sarah, the ghostly dead wife of Lazer Wolf in Fiddler on the Roof. Mom rarely missed a play or musical that was staged in Utah…and If you were lucky enough to have been in attendance with her, she would be quick to dissect and critique the performance for you.
Away from the stage mom enjoyed a career as a Unit Secretary at the LDS Hospital where she made many friends who she continued to associate with long after her retirement. It was at the hospital one day while talking about her patriarchal blessing; a passing doctor overheard her conversation. The blessing stated she would work with the young mothers in Zion. She wondered aloud if that meant she would spend time in the Relief Society. The doctor stopped and told her to look at where she was working. Fittingly, she was assigned to the Maternity and Newborn unit.
Anyone who came into the family, either by birth or through marriage, were quickly made welcome and treated as if they were blood. Concerts, recitals and other performances by children or grandchildren would usually find mom and dad seated front row. She never forgot your birthday; ALWAYS sending a card along with her love and good wishes.
A first generation American who was born on Navy Day, she was a proud patriot who erected a flagpole in her front yard where the stars and stripes flew 365 days a year.
Weekly trips to the grocery store never ended without mom picking up copies of the National Enquirer, National Examiner, or Globe magazines "for dad" … but she really bought them so she could do the crossword puzzles. Word games weren't her only diversion. She easily tackled the daily clues on Jeopardy!
Mom married her leading man Richard Martin King in August 1951. They were married for almost 68 years when he passed away in March. The surviving cast of characters in her life include her children Ron (Angela), Doug (Michelle), Debbie Stidham (Gary), Judy Wareham (Frank), Roger (Paula), Larry, and Toni Stokes (Harold). Her supporting cast includes 36 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a grandson and a great-grandson.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Highland Cove Assisted Living Center for their love and concern for our mother. Especially her care givers Autumn, Baylee, Barbara, Dalton, Felisha, Kenya, Maria, Mike, Neil, Peidad, and Tammie who quickly became lifelong family friends. Thanks also to CNS Hospice who cared for mom these last few weeks. We are also so grateful to mom's niece Bonnie Wall for her willingness to help mother any way she could.
Funeral services will be held at the Brookshire Ward, 3487 South 1300 East, on Saturday November 16th at 10:00 am. Viewings will be held at the ward house on Friday November 15 from 6 to 8 pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Online guestbook at www.LarkinMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019