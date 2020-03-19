|
|
Yvonne R. Marquez
1937 - 2020
Our beautiful, kind and gentle Mother passed from this life on March 14, 2020. Although she fought so hard to stay, we take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and she has been reunited with her 3 children. Yvonne was born on August 9, 1937 in Chama, New Mexico to Conrado Cruz and Margaret Abeyta Cruz. She graduated from Ignacio High. After high school, she married Victor P. Marquez and together they had 6 children, although they later divorced, they remained friends.
Yvonne enjoyed many years working at Salt Lake Community Action Program as a social worker. She developed long lasting friendships with many of her co-workers and loved helping people that were less fortunate and would give her last dollar or provide a meal to anyone in need. Yvonne's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, and spoiling them with her famous homemade green chile and tortillas.
Yvonne was an active lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Magna. She sang in the Spanish choir, served on the spaghetti dinner committee, and led church beautification efforts along with many other ministries.
Yvonne is survived by: her children Paul, Mary and Roland; her siblings David Cruz (Martha), Sophie Romero, and Kathy McCoy (John); 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends too numerous to mention. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Margie Guerrero; sons, Victor & Conrad Marquez; sister, Diane Gonzales; and brothers-in-law, Luciano Gonzales & Gilbert Romero.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 21st at Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church. Due to the unfortunate circumstances with COVID-19, coronavirus, Mass is by invitation only. Family and close friends can attend the viewing at Valley View Memorial on Friday, March 20th from 6-8 pm.
There are no words to express the loss and emptiness we feel in losing the matriarch of our family. She was the most selfless, loving and caring mother and she was the glue that kept our family together. We will forever feel a void in our lives and look forward to our reunion in heaven when our family will be reunited once again. Rest in peace our sweet mama.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to our Mother's beloved Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes, Catholic Church, Building Fund.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020