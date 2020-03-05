Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bountiful Tabernacle
50 South Main Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Bountiful Tabernacle
50 South Main Street
View Map

Zan Rodger Hall


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zan Rodger Hall Obituary
Zan Rodger Hall was born July 1, 1937 in Pocatello, Idaho to Gilbert Warren Hall and Rebecca Tippets Hall. He died March 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Attended Pocatello High School and ISU. Married MaeDean Chatterton February 14, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho, Salt Lake City, Utah and for over 40 years in Bountiful, Utah.
Preceded in passing by his parents, son Darin, sister Beverly, brothers Gayle (Florabelle) and Darwin (Lois), his in-laws Ellis and Vera Chatterton, and son-in-law Allen Halliday, Jr.
Survived by his wife, MaeDean; his children: Valorie (Kirk) Wimmer, Bryce Hall and Zanette Halliday; 35 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; and his high anticipated 1st great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Bountiful Tabernacle, 50 South Main Street, where a viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -