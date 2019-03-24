Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Zola Rasmussen Harman


1919 - 2019
Zola Rasmussen Harman Obituary
Zola Rasmussen Harman
1919 ~ 2019
Zola Rasmussen Harman passed away on March 22, 2019. She was the tenth child of Martin and Ida Hayden Rasmussen, born on January 25, 1919. She is the last of her immediate family to pass away. How she has missed her sisters and brothers.
She married George (Ted) Harman on August 28, 1939. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake temple on January 25, 1956. They had three children: Teddie (Gary) Warr, Jack (Mickie) Harman and Peggy (Jerry) Chandler. There are 6 grandchildren, 9 great grands, 9 great-great grands.
Ted died in June of 1993. She married Scott Newton in August of 2002. They were together for eleven years.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 with a viewing one hour prior at Valley View Funeral Home 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the same location.
For full obituary visit www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
