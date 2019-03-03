|
February 1, 1976 - February 26, 2019
On February 26, 2019 Aaron Bradley Kowalik, 43, passed away at home in Stockdale, Texas where he lived on the family farm.
Aaron was born on February 1, 1976 in San Antonio, Texas to Felix Frank "Sonny" Kowalik, III and Patricia Ann (Richter) Kowalik.
Aaron enjoyed fishing in Port Aransas and was an avid hunter, looking forward to hunting season every year. One of his favorite memories was shooting a large buck while hunting with his 13-year-old nephew, Christian.
Aaron worked in the Advertising Department of the San Antonio Express-News for over 12 years.
He was known as a gentle soul and had established many friendships.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Patricia Telle (Gerry); father, Felix "Sonny" Kowalik, III; brothers, Steven L. Kowalik, Shaun Kowalik (Jeannie) and Todd Kowalik; nieces, Keira Kowalik and Ashlyn Kowalik; nephew, Christian Kowalik; aunts, Mary Margaret Duelm, Joyce Saathoff, and Charlene Clarner; and uncle, Alvin Kowalik.
Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, Paul and Maggie Richter, Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Felix, Jr. and Bernice Kowalik.
Visitation was held on Friday, March 1, 2019, 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.
The Rosary Vigil was prayed at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, followed by the Funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockdale; Father Dennis Jarzombek, officiant.
Aaron was interred in Richter Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Aaron's name in the form of mass intentions.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019