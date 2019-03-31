|
|
March 6, 2019 - March 27, 2019
Aaron Jesse Rodriquez, three weeks old, of San Antonio, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on March 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas to Adrian Rodriguez and Ashley Ruiz.
Aaron is survived by his parents, his brother Adrian Rodriguez, Jr., paternal grandmother Diane Rodriguez, maternal grandmother Laura Cruz, maternal grandfather Juan Ruiz, Aunt Bethany Rodriguez, Aunt Amber Ruiz, Uncle Casper Ruiz and cousin Aaliyah Castellano.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Santa Rosa Children's Hospital for their valiant efforts to save our precious baby.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 1 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019