Abbie Fay Sutter McLennan died on October 8th at the age of 93. Abbie was born July 5, 1927 in Long Island, NY. Abbie attended St. Luke's School of Nursing and Hofstra Univ. She entered the USAF Nurse Corps in 1951 as a 1LT. Abbie married her husband Stuart in January 1954. Abbie was assigned to the 8707th USAF Hospital, Brooks AFB, San Antonio in 1954 and was the first woman to serve in the "Alamo Wing". Abbie was employed by Bexar County as the Administrative Assistant to County Commissioner Precinct 3 Lamar Smith and then as Executive Assistant for Walter Bielstein until he retired.She was also President of the San Antonio Scottish Society 1994-1996. Abbie was a member of The Church of Reconciliation.She volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul dining room,Randolph AFB Pharmacy and in her Parish Office. Abbie moved to The Forum of Lincoln Heights in 2010 where she lived until her death. Our family wants to give special thanks to Karen Kosub and the staff in the Memory Care section. Our mother was given the most compassionate and respectful care during her time there. Abbie is survived by her three children, Stuart McLennan, III & wife Kay, Kyle Potts & husband Tracy and Dana Stone & husband Todd. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Abbie was a Christian and will be remembered best for her unwavering faith. Due to Covid restrictions, Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Memorials should be sent to: St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 928 W. Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78207 or to The Appreciation Fund at The Forum at Lincoln Heights, Attn: CC Beatty, 311 W Nottingham Dr, Apt G-31, San Antonio, TX 78209