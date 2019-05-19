July 30, 1938 - May 17, 2019

Abel Hipólito, age 80, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Throughout his life Abel was dedicated to helping people. He was certified in addiction, adolescent, geriatric and forensic psychiatry; practicing in Houston, Texas from 1977 to 1994 and then in San Antonio, Texas. His strength and perseverance allowed him to excel despite great adversity. He put his family first and adored his wife beyond measure. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, loved classical music, caring for his purple martins, and was passionate about helping people. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perfecto and Maria Hipólito; and brother Javier Hipólito Martinez. Abel is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Marie Erichson Hipólito; daughter, Elisha Lee Hipólito-Lausmann and husband Thomas Lausmann; sons, Daniel Benjamin Hipólito and Alan Jonathan Hipólito; grandchildren, Lily Sofia Lausmann, Isabela Blue Hipólito Terrell; and Calvin Hipólito Terrell, and a lifetime of friends and adopted family.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SUNDAY, MAY 19, 2019

12:30 PM

BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK

AUSTIN HWY



Rabbi Mara Nathan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the .

