Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Abel Vega


1934 - 2019
Abel Vega Obituary
May 24, 1934 - June 24, 2019
Reverend Abel Vega, Sr., beloved son, brother, uncle, father and friend to many, went to heaven June 24, 2019, at 85 years old. Abel was born May 24, 1934, to Apolonio and Nicolasa Vega in Waelder, Texas. Abel is survived by his brother Paul Vega; children Abel Jr. (Ann), Nathan (Laura), Adrian (Kathryn), Rose (Tammy); grandchildren Chris (Kelly), Jon (Michelle), Elizabeth Marie, Annabella, Joshua, Jakob, Avery, Della Lane; great-grandchildren Lily, Zoe, Kyle, Cleo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Reverend Abel Vega, Sr. was a United Methodist minister; he spent many years pastoring churches throughout Texas and New Mexico. Our gratitude extends to all the churches who kept Rev. Abel in their prayers, especially Principe de Paz UMC, all who cared for Rev. Abel with compassion: Dr. Prezas, P.A.Sanchez and staff at WellMed, the staff/nurses at Morningside Manor Unit 4 and Seasons Hospice.

Visitation: 4-9 p.m., Sunday, June 30th at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, with service: 7 p.m. Funeral Service: 10 a.m., Monday, July 1st, with Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on June 29, 2019
