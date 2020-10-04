Abel Velasquez went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020 in San Antonio, TX surrounded by his family at the age of 87. Abel was born to Jose Velasquez and Martina Calzada Velasquez in Port Lavaca, TX on July 4, 1933. He was preceded in death by his wife, June Putman Velasquez; parents; brothers, Amado, Jose, Valentine; sister, Carolina and grandchild, Jeremy Garcia. Abel is survived by his children Abel Velasquez, Jr., Allan Velasquez, Mary Velasquez, Michael Velasquez (Mary Jane) and Carolyn Velasquez (Sierra); nephew, Arturo Velasquez; grandchildren, Joshua Lopez, Jenna Lopez, Matthew Longoria (Corina), and Julaine Longoria. Pallbearers are Arturo Velasquez, Matthew Longoria, Roy Grimes, Jesse T. Sanchez, Johnny Perez, Raul Fuentes, Jr., and Honorable Judge Tommy Stolhandske. Honorary Pallbearers are Aiden Velasquez, Jeremy Ramirez, Johnny Martinez, Walter Garley, Craig Putman, Steve Perez, Joaquin Lerma, Hodie Garcia and the Alamo Heights Athletes. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

Due to the cemetery restrictions, the interment to follow with Military Honors at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will be for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Alzheimer's Association.

