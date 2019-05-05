August 16, 1922 - April 28, 2019

Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sophie Toscano Jimenez, his parents Estevan and Josefina Galvan Jimenez, his siblings: Evangeline, Olivia, Roger, Oscar, Ruben, Steve, and Alfred. He is survived by his daughters: Norma Jean "Jeannie" Wood (Jimmie) and Joyce Lynn Cheuvront; his grandchildren, Jennifer McDonald (Lyle), Randolph Chapa (Francine), and Brian Cheuvront; and his two great granddaughters, Sophia McDonald and Brilynn Cheuvront. He is also survived by two his brothers: Richard and Ramiro and many other beloved family members. He spent most of his time with his wife, Sophie, his daughters, his grandchildren, and his great-granddaughters. The devotion he had to his wife and family exceeded beyond measure. Popo, as his family called him, will be dearly missed but his legacy and memory will live on. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Brookdale N. Fredericksburg and to the staff at Brookdale Hospice for their excellent care of our father. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., 78230. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice.