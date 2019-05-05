San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
More Obituaries for Abelardo Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abelardo "Jimmy" Jimenez


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Abelardo "Jimmy" Jimenez Obituary
August 16, 1922 - April 28, 2019
Jimmy is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sophie Toscano Jimenez, his parents Estevan and Josefina Galvan Jimenez, his siblings: Evangeline, Olivia, Roger, Oscar, Ruben, Steve, and Alfred. He is survived by his daughters: Norma Jean "Jeannie" Wood (Jimmie) and Joyce Lynn Cheuvront; his grandchildren, Jennifer McDonald (Lyle), Randolph Chapa (Francine), and Brian Cheuvront; and his two great granddaughters, Sophia McDonald and Brilynn Cheuvront. He is also survived by two his brothers: Richard and Ramiro and many other beloved family members. He spent most of his time with his wife, Sophie, his daughters, his grandchildren, and his great-granddaughters. The devotion he had to his wife and family exceeded beyond measure. Popo, as his family called him, will be dearly missed but his legacy and memory will live on. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Brookdale N. Fredericksburg and to the staff at Brookdale Hospice for their excellent care of our father. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., 78230. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019
