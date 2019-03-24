|
|
November 24, 1954 - March 20, 2019
Abraham Arcos De Leon received the call to walk with the Lord early Wednesday morning, March 20th, with the comfort and company of his loving wife and family at his side. Abraham, "Abe" was born November 24th, 1954 in San Antonio to Jose and Carmen De Leon and was raised on the West Side of San Antonio with one brother and two sisters. Abraham was a graduate of Lanier High School and his deep compassion for humanity led him to study respiratory therapy at the UT Health Science Center. He served his community as a Respiratory Care Practitioner for over 30 years and was a member of the Texas Society for Respiratory Care. Throughout his career Abraham worked at various hospitals as well as cared for patients in their homes in San Antonio and surrounding communities. He was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife Maria, children Ernesto, Xochitl and Julissa, three grandchildren Ameyali, Aracelie and Lucas, as well as a sister Santos "DeeDee" Tapia her husband Sergio and their children Gabrielle and Gianni. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe and sister Carmencita De Leon. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019