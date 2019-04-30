Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Abraham Garcia
Abraham Garcia

Abraham Garcia Obituary
March 16, 1927 - April 26, 2019
Abraham G. Garcia born on March 16, 1927 went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frances Garcia and parents; Fidencio and Hipolita Garcia. Abraham is survived by his children; Abraham Jr.(Janie), Mary Helen and Jimmy(Blanca). Followed by numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino,from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Wednesday, May 1, 2019 the Mass will take place at St. Jude Catholic Church at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2019
