Abraham Ibarra Jr.
1945 - 2020
Abraham Ibarra, Jr. was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the blessed age of 75.

He was born January 2, 1945 in San Antonio, TX, to

Abraham and Julia Ibarra. He is reunited in heaven with his parents; siblings Antonio, Amparo and Alicia Ibarra.

He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children

Daniel Ibarra (Sylvia),

Esperanza Villanueva (Ismael), Abraham Ibarra, IV (Amy), Lisa Torres (Jerry); 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Raul, Janie, Hortencia, Connie, Rachel, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICES:Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM with a rosary at 3:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
