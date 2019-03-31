|
March 24, 2019
Abraham Montalvo, Jr., 90, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on March 24, 2019.
Abraham was born on December 7, 1928.
He graduated from Sydney Lanier High School in 1948. In high school, he was a member of the National Honor Society. He joined the Air Force in 1948 and had the rank of Staff Sergeant when he was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1954.
He worked at Kelly AFB in the Electronics field after leaving the service. He was in the first Electronics group that moved to Robins AFB in Georgia.
He resided in Warner Robins, Georgia for 30 years before returning to San Antonio, Texas.
Abraham was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham Montalvo and Juanita E. Montalvo; as well as his sisters, Catarina Ramos, Margarita Montalvo; his brothers, Guadalupe Montalvo, Valentine Montalvo, and Alberto Montalvo.
Abraham is survived by his sister Alice Montalvo; his 2 brothers, Antonio "Tony" Montalvo and Alfred "Chilino" Montalvo; his nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, April 2, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 3, at 9:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019