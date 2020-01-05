Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abram Davila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abram Casas Davila


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abram Casas Davila Obituary

Abram Casas Davila served in the Army during WWII, was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 93. He was born to Rev. Francisco and Cecelia Davila on May 28, 1926. He married Frances Hernandez June 18, 1947. Abram is preceded in death by his son Raymond Davila and his beloved brothers and sisters. Abram is survived by his wife, his 7 children, Abram, Francisco, Richard and Danny Davila, Cecelia Fagen, Irma Garcia and Debra Medina, and two sisters. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -