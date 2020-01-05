|
|
Abram Casas Davila served in the Army during WWII, was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 93. He was born to Rev. Francisco and Cecelia Davila on May 28, 1926. He married Frances Hernandez June 18, 1947. Abram is preceded in death by his son Raymond Davila and his beloved brothers and sisters. Abram is survived by his wife, his 7 children, Abram, Francisco, Richard and Danny Davila, Cecelia Fagen, Irma Garcia and Debra Medina, and two sisters. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020