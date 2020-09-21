Acelié González-Ortega Villarreal age 86 of San Antonio went to her eternal rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo Villarreal, Jr. She is survived by her children, Eduardo Villarreal, III, Acelié Adriana Villarreal, Manuel Villarreal, Dr. Roberto Villarreal and his wife, Christine; grandchildren, Nicolás Villarreal, Cameron Villarreal and Emmerson Villarreal; her sister, Ana María Majul and her husband, Dr. Felix P. Majul; her sister, Lupita Villarán; her brother, Manolo González-Ortega; and numerous nieces and nephews. She overcame many obstacles and became a School Psychologist and Principal. She was a Principal at Baskin Elementary and Agnes Cotton Elementary Schools. Acelié was the second Charro Queen of La Asociación de Charros de San Antonio. She will be dearly missed. SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by the Service at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North Entombment will follow at the Mausoleum. In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.