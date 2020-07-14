Ada Leigh Lopez joined our Lord on July 5, 2020, at the age of 94. Ada was born on August 12, 1925 in Warrington, England to Frederick Leigh and Elizabeth Hodgson. Ada was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Librado Lopez, whom she met and married in England during WWII. Ada is survived by her son, Lee Lopez (Elizabeth); brother, Ralph Leigh; grandchildren, Stephanie Keller (Carey), Aaron Lopez and Paul Lopez; great-grandchildren, Rachel Keller and Lee Keller; and numerous nieces & nephews.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, where it will be live-streamed. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

