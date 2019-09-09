|
|
1927 - 2019
Adam Buentello, age 92 of San Antonio died on September 2, 2019. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1945. He met the love of his life Bernarda Eureste in 1949. Adam was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a great provider for his family. He proudly served in the USAF 1946-1954 as a Master Sergeant. He worked At Swearingen Aircraft 1966-1973. Henry C Beck from 1973-1997 then retiring. Adam was a member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church and St. Pius X Catholic Church. Adam was a big Spurs and Dallas Cowboys fan. Adam was very strong in his faith, proud of his family, heritage and values. He was married to his love for 62 years. He is survived by his children ;daughter, Carol Ann (Carrie) Littleton and husband, George; son, Adam Tony Buentello and wife, Leza; daughter Evie Regina Buentello; son, Andre Rene Buentello and wife, Nicole; grandchildren, Shane Parker Littleton and wife, Emily, Brittany Dee Littleton, Cameron Bryant Littleton, Kendra Doniel Buentello & fiancé Shane Casteleyn ,Taylor Marie Buentello & fiancé John Powell, Kyle Anthony Buentello, Alec DuMenil Buentello and Megan Nicole Buentello; great-grand children Hunter Bryant Littleton , Kinsley Joyce Sullivan, Parker Adam Littleton and ReyLynn Elizabeth Littleton, and many nieces and nephews. He will be buried with full Military Honors at a private ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, Tn 38105. You are invited to sign The guestbook at www.porter loring.com
