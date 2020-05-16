It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our Dad, Adan Salazar. He was born on November 23, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to Enrique Salazar and Romana Salazar, he was granted eternal rest with his heavenly father on May 12, 2020 at the blessed age of 85. He is now reunited in Heaven with his parents, his brothers Arnulfo Salazar and Victor Salazar and his sister Genevie Torres. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 66 years Olga Salazar, his Children Mary Helen (Angel), Richard Salazar, Virginia Ann (Juan) and Adam Salazar Jr. (Sarah), his 9 grandchildren, Melissa Marie, Veronica Ann, Jessica Lynn, Angelica Romana, Richie Dion, Bianca Nicole, Anna Marie, John, and Monica Renee and 11 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. He is loved and will be missed immensely; He will live forever in the hearts of his family.SERVICES Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 12:00pm at the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 16, 2020.