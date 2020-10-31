Adela Cuneo Sauceda Gonzales Leahy age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

She was born April 19, 1930 in Elmendorf, Texas to Adolpho and Maria (Cuneo) Sauceda. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Adolpho "Fito", Vicente; sisters, Beatrice Montalvo and Antonia Herrera; daughter, Mary; sons, Fred Jr., Robert and Roy Gonzales; son-in-law, Santiago S. Bueno Jr.; grandson, Roy Anthony Gonzales and former husbands, Fred H. Gonzales and Frank L. Leahy. She is survived by her brother, Joe (Josephine) Sauceda; daughters, Olga (Wayne) Thomas, Virginia Bueno, Sandra Leahy, Ruby (Michael) Schooman; daughters-in-law, Colleen Gonzales and Sylvia Palma; grandchildren, Freddie (Amber), Elizabeth and Christopher Gonzales, Julio (Michelle), Wayne, Dwayne (Alyssa) and Jason Thomas, Santiago G. Bueno III (Honey), Steven, William Bueno, and Sarah (Albert) Morales, Anna Gonzales, Greg (Barbara) Gonzales, Jennifer (Johnny) Rangel, Janice and Jacob Palma, Matthew Perez, Madeline Perez and Marissa (Ray) Moreno, Madison Leahy, longtime friend, Ruben Hernandez, also numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Trinity Hospice and staff also caregivers, Mari Tapia and Sonia.

Visitation: Sunday, November 1st, 12:00pm to 5:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.

Interment at 11:00am, Monday, November 2nd, Sauceda Cemetery, Floresville, Texas.