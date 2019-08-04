|
|
March 21, 1930 - July 30, 2019
Our beloved mother, Adela DeLeon Lopez, will be welcomed back into the Kingdom of Heaven by Our Heavenly Father God, Jesus Christ, and our loving brothers. She was born on the first day of spring of 1930 in San Antonio, Texas. Adela was raised on the south side of San Antonio and attended Burbank High School. Mom always worked hard to support her family. Even at a young age, her family migrated to Michigan, where she pursued a job in the factories as opposed to working in the fields. In 1948, Adela married Ernest Lopez and they started their family. She raised our family in the Central West Side housing projects of San Antonio; but whether south or west, Adela never felt out of place. She was a strong woman, who stood with pride and would take a stand for others.
Our mom has always been a hard worker; sometimes holding two jobs simultaneously. Throughout the mid-60's, she was employed at Sunshine's Laundry and the Express News. In the 70's, she worked at La Mansion on the beautiful San Antonio Riverwalk. She was blessed when she was hired at Medical Center (University) Hospital. She was very happy, received better wages, benefits, and working conditions. She was employed for about 20 years before retiring, only to be welcomed back as a part- time employee. Adela was a generous woman and eager to share he blessings with others; our family learned by her example.
Our mother was, and always will be a very loving and caring soul. It was undeniable; she beheld caring and judgment free qualities that others could see and feel. When people were in need of help, she was always one step around the corner. Some may consider her a guardian angel appearing when least expected. Beautiful people meeting in special ways. She was a very beautiful woman; believing that there's goodness in everyone, hope in despair, and light in darkness. Adela DeLeon Lopez was proceeded in death by her parents Victor and Maria Stefana DeLeon; our father, Ernesto (Tripa) Lopez; her brothers, Nicolas (Niko) DeLeon and Felicidad (Tito) DeLeon; her sister, Celia DeLeon Herrera, Rogelio (Guero) Gonzales; mother-in-law, Cruz Gonzales; and sons Eugene (Angelito) Lopez, Joes Ernesto (Perico) Lopez, Daniel Lopez, Antonio (Tone) Lopez, and Victor (Coy) Garcia.
She is survived by her sister Aurora Dora Cruz; in-laws Rosalinda (Tita) Morales, Joseph, Mary and John Muniz; her daughter, Teresa Ann Lopez; sons, Richard and Celia Lopez, Roy and Minnie Lopez, Alfonso (Conejo) Lopez and Robert Lopez; numerous nieces and nephews, loving grand- children and great-grand children.
We thank God for bringing us into her life; her desire was to leave us with her greatest blessings. Her journey is not the end, but the beginning.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019