Adela G. Gongora, born in San Antonio on June 10, 1941, went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019.
Adela had an enthusiasm for life, and deeply loved her family. She is remembered for her kindness and generosity. Adela is preceded in death by her husband Jesus E. Gongora, and parents Jose and Maria Garcia. She is survived by her children Melissa G. Ybarra and husband John, Jesus G. Gongora Jr. and wife Cindy, grandchildren John Adrian Ybarra and wife Vanessa, Caleb Ryan Ybarra, and Noah Gongora, great granddaughter Bella Joy Ybarra and numerous friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary.
The Chaplet of the Devine Mercy will be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Arrangements are with Palm Heights Mortuary.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019