Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South
Resources
More Obituaries for Adela Gongora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adela Joy Gongora


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adela Joy Gongora Obituary

Adela G. Gongora, born in San Antonio on June 10, 1941, went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2019.

Adela had an enthusiasm for life, and deeply loved her family. She is remembered for her kindness and generosity. Adela is preceded in death by her husband Jesus E. Gongora, and parents Jose and Maria Garcia. She is survived by her children Melissa G. Ybarra and husband John, Jesus G. Gongora Jr. and wife Cindy, grandchildren John Adrian Ybarra and wife Vanessa, Caleb Ryan Ybarra, and Noah Gongora, great granddaughter Bella Joy Ybarra and numerous friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary.

The Chaplet of the Devine Mercy will be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.

Arrangements are with Palm Heights Mortuary.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palm Heights Mortuary
Download Now