|
|
August 1, 1926 - April 24, 2019
Adelene R. Eldridge departed this life peacefully on April 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Adelene was born to Herman and Louise Roeper on August 1, 1926 in Mercedes, TX. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and homemaker, daughter, sister, and loyal friend that will be dearly missed. Adelene was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Jack of 55 years and her sister Margaret Been. She is survived by her children Gary Eldridge and wife Regina, & Wayne Eldridge. Grand- children, Lori McCleary and husband John, Bryant Eldridge and wife Amanda, Kati Eldridge, Amanda Young and husband Caleb, and Samuel E Eldridge. Great grandchildren Owen Osborn, Justus Self and Emery Eldridge. Her sister, Dorothy Metze and many nieces and nephews.
Adelene filled the lives of her family and friends with a lifetime of joy and beautiful memories.
Services for Adelene are being held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home with the Funeral to begin at 10:30 am followed by graveside at 11:30am.
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019