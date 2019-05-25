|
September 6, 1944 - May 21, 2019
Every now and then Heaven allows an angel to walk among us.
Those angels share their kindness, compassion, love, and then the Lord calls them home. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, the
Lord called upon Adelfa Delgado Torres. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Leandro and Juanita Delgado. Adelfa is preceded in death by her parents Leandro and Juanita, her sisters Aurora, Margarita, Maria Elena, Anita, and her nephew, Richard. She is survived by her Siblings: Augustina, Alicia, Angelita, Leandro Jr and Ramon.
Her children: Rudy (Ella) Banegas, Adam (Janet) Banegas, Lisa Jean Banegas (Gilbert), Miguel Sergio Torres ( Leslie), her ll grandchildren: Bernice Marie Banegas, Rudy Banegas Jr, Rene Simon, Felicia Ann Banegas, Eduardo Adolfo Vela III, Andrea Camilla Banegas, Jared Phoenix Espinoza, Clarissa Angelica Banegas, Aiden Gilbert Alvarez, Lillian Paige Alvarez and Paisley Adelyn Torres and 8 great grand children: Ethan Malyki Vasquez, Leilani Yesenia Vasquez, Lacey Skye Vasquez, Jose Apolinar, Ben Roland Garza Jr., Jacob Adam Garza, Eddie Warren Vela and Landon Ryder Vela.
Adelfa was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She had a loving personality and was a very hard worker. She always had some type of work to do. If you were to visit her, she would put you to work. She was a very charitable person. She devoted her life to serve first, God then family. She fostered children and gave all that she had to help others. She loved the quote from the Bible, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Mother's hobbies were reading, gardening, listening to mariachi music, spiritual Christian music, often times you would catch her at her desk scheduling appoint- ments, writing letters, preparing for the next day, she was very resourceful. She liked traveling, sightseeing, teaching medicine and Theology. She was very involved in her church as a catachist, a CCD instructor and a Safe Environment co-ordinator at St. Leonards Catholic Chuch. She also was our family historian and would research our family tree.
Adelfa was an honors graduate from Harlandale High School, in 1964. After graduation, she obtained a licensed vocational nursing certification from St. Philips College. Furthering her nursing education, she attended Palo Alto College and obtained additional college hours. At the age of 70, she obtained her IFP/LMI certification from the Oblate School of Theology.
Mother will forever be missed and loved by all her family and friends. Till we meet again, we love you.
Doors will open at 5 pm for visitation on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at Funeralia Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd., San Antonio, TX 78211, with a rosary to follow at 7 pm.
The procession will depart at 9:15 am on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 for 10 am mass at St. Leonard's Catholic Church, 8510 S. Zarzamora St., San Antonio, TX. 78224.
Interment at First Memorial Cemetery, 20567 State Hwy 16 South, Von Ormy, TX 78073
Published in Express-News on May 25, 2019