Adelina D. Riojas, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020, at the age of 103.

She was born on May 14, 1917 in San Antonio, Texas. She was proceeded in death by her beloved Husband Manuel Riojas, her parents; Enrique and Pilar Diaz, Siblings; Pablo Diaz, Olivia Diaz Guajardo, Irene Diaz Gonzales, Emma Diaz Ramirez and Rosa Diaz Martinez. Adelina is survived by her children; Edward Riojas, Becky Martin (Russell), Grandchildren; Johnathan Martin (Hannah), Alicia Contreras (Thomas) and Great Granddaughter; Aurora Contreras. Siblings; Juventina Diaz Quiroga, Guadalupe Diaz Sandoval, Velia Diaz Riojas and Roberto Diaz (Alicia) and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Please log on to www.missionparks.com for full obituary notice and service information.