Adelina O. Herrera entered peacefully into eternal rest on February 2, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1928 in San Antonio, TX to Eugene and Guadalupe Herrera. Adelina was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister. She was a kind, loving and giving person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was always doing for others, her family, friends and even strangers. She spent many years proudly as a school crossing guard at the corner or Buena Vista and Trinity for Sacred Heart Catholic School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons Carlos "Chuck" (Jo Harvey) Vargas & John C. "Chris" (Irma) Vargas, her brothers and her sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Martinez and Marie Olivia "Ollie" (Edward) Rodriguez, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
To so many, she was lovingly known as "Gram" or "Aunt Blackie" and she will be greatly missed by her family and those whose heart she touched. Forever rest in peace Mamacita.
ROSARYTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 20207:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE PROCESSIONWEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 202010:00 AMPORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE MASSWEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 202010:30 AMBASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE LITTLE FLOWER824 KENTUCKY
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020