Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Adelina O. Herrera

Adelina O. Herrera Obituary

Adelina O. Herrera entered peacefully into eternal rest on February 2, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1928 in San Antonio, TX to Eugene and Guadalupe Herrera. Adelina was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister. She was a kind, loving and giving person who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was always doing for others, her family, friends and even strangers. She spent many years proudly as a school crossing guard at the corner or Buena Vista and Trinity for Sacred Heart Catholic School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons Carlos "Chuck" (Jo Harvey) Vargas & John C. "Chris" (Irma) Vargas, her brothers and her sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Martinez and Marie Olivia "Ollie" (Edward) Rodriguez, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

To so many, she was lovingly known as "Gram" or "Aunt Blackie" and she will be greatly missed by her family and those whose heart she touched. Forever rest in peace Mamacita.

ROSARY

TUESDAY,

FEBRUARY 18, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE

PROCESSION

WEDNESDAY,

FEBRUARY 19, 2020

10:00 AM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE

MASS

WEDNESDAY,

FEBRUARY 19, 2020

10:30 AM

BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE LITTLE FLOWER

824 KENTUCKY

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
