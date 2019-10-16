|
Adelina Ramirez Garcia, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in San Antonio. She was born on August 10, 1929, in San Antonio, to parents, Y.O. and Maria Ramirez. Adelina was a civil service employee at Kelly AFB for over 30 years. She loved playing piano, scouting for a good deal while shopping, and going to the coast. Adelina loved helping people and cherished her grandchildren. She also loved her pets, Chacho and Taquita. In her later years, she was active in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Larralde; second husband, Martin Garcia; parents; and her brothers, Rudy and Joe Ramirez. Adelina is survived by her son, Larry Larralde and wife, Emilie; grandchildren, Marshall Larralde and Karina Juarez, Leigh Histo and her husband, Brandyn. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
ROSARYFRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 20191:00 P.M.BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH MASSFRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 20191:30 P.M.BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH600 OBLATE
Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2019