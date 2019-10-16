San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelina Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelina Ramirez Garcia


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelina Ramirez Garcia Obituary

Adelina Ramirez Garcia, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in San Antonio. She was born on August 10, 1929, in San Antonio, to parents, Y.O. and Maria Ramirez. Adelina was a civil service employee at Kelly AFB for over 30 years. She loved playing piano, scouting for a good deal while shopping, and going to the coast. Adelina loved helping people and cherished her grandchildren. She also loved her pets, Chacho and Taquita. In her later years, she was active in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Larralde; second husband, Martin Garcia; parents; and her brothers, Rudy and Joe Ramirez. Adelina is survived by her son, Larry Larralde and wife, Emilie; grandchildren, Marshall Larralde and Karina Juarez, Leigh Histo and her husband, Brandyn. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

ROSARY

FRIDAY,

OCTOBER 18, 2019

1:00 P.M.

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS

FRIDAY,

OCTOBER 18, 2019

1:30 P.M.

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

600 OBLATE

Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery II. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now