ADELINA T. GONZALES
1925 - 2020
Adelina T. Gonzales went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. She was born in Floresville, Texas on September 27, 1925 to Adan and Micaela Trevino. She was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers, Jose Jesus, Adan, Alberto and Jesse Trevino; 3 sisters, Minnie Fernandez, Maria Robles, and Micaela De Los Santos. She had a life of many experiences i.e. Yellow cab driver, Frost Brothers retail, Lackland Military store, the original Academy Army Surplus store and Lancomé cosmetic bar. She always did her best in all she did. She loved to dance and have a great time with family and friends. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will be sorely missed. We wish to thank Mr. Martin Saenz and his wife Gloria for the many years of daily support they provided to her. Due to the current conditions and restrictions, we regret that the funeral services must be held in private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Adelina's name to SPCA https://www.spca.org/


Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
