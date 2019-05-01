|
|
November 20, 1933 - April 28, 2019
Adelina Trinidad Garcia, born on November 20, 1933, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on April 28, 2019, at the age of 85. She was a woman of faith who brought love into our lives with her singing, cooking, crafts and gardening. She taught us to love with all our hearts as she loved us, to be strong enough to stand on our own and because of her, we are stronger as a family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jesus of 49 years and her parents Felipe and Natividad Trinidad; sister, Angelina Aguilar; and brother- in-law, Cruz Arenas.
Adelina's legacy will live on in the hearts of her six children Jesus T. Garcia Jr. (Dawn), Guillermo T. Garcia (Elena), Adelina G. Rivas (Jesus), Rogelio T. Garcia (Yvonne), Christopher T. Garcia (Marie), and Lorraine G. Bausola (Anthony); 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sisters Maria Arenas (Emilio), Mary Jessie Arenas, Yolanda Hernandez (Rey), Irene Bustos (Jake), and Natividad Hernandez (Nicholas). Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5pm-9pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 10:15am on Monday, May 6, 2019 for a graveside service at 11am at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019