Adelina V. Lujan

Adelina V. Lujan Obituary
SEPTEMBER 18, 2019
Mrs. Adelina V. Lujan age 84 of San Antonio passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Mrs. Lujan was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe S. Lujan and Fred Oviedo; and son, Joe V. Lujan, III.
She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann L. Gonzales and husband Robert; son, Rey Lujan and wife Yolanda; 8 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin on Sunday, September 22, at 4:00 P.M. with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 23, at 11:00 A.M. at the Angelus Chapel.

Burial will follow in Mission Burial Park South.

Condolences may be sent to the Lujan family at www.the angelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
