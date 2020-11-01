Adeline Marie Richardson, age 95, passed away on October 27, 2020.

She was born in Nokomis, Illinois on October 8, 1925. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Adeline was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Edgar Richardson and her grandson, Jeremy Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Ron Richardson (Glenda), Diana Rodriguez (Joran-deceased), Don Richardson (Cindy), and Mary Ann Dillin (William); 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 12-3 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 2:00 pm.

The Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 9th at 10:00 am St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4411 Moana Dr; San Antonio, TX 78218 with a committal service to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.