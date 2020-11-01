1/1
ADELINE MARIE RICHARDSON
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Adeline Marie Richardson, age 95, passed away on October 27, 2020.

She was born in Nokomis, Illinois on October 8, 1925. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Adeline was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Edgar Richardson and her grandson, Jeremy Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Ron Richardson (Glenda), Diana Rodriguez (Joran-deceased), Don Richardson (Cindy), and Mary Ann Dillin (William); 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 12-3 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 2:00 pm.

The Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 9th at 10:00 am St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4411 Moana Dr; San Antonio, TX 78218 with a committal service to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Rosary
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved