Adeline Mary Herbst was born on February 3, 1931 to Emil and Nora Kluth in DeWees, Texas. She went to join her Savior and her beloved husband in Heaven on July 10, 2020. Adeline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her hobby was her family. She overcame many hardships in her childhood to create a good life and loving family with her Clifford. She followed him in his dream to own and live on a ranch, purchasing a ranch in Bandera in 1963 and moving from San Antonio to Bandera to live on it fulltime after retirement. She maintained two households for many years, working and living in San Antonio during the week, and travelling to the ranch every weekend. Her outgoing personality and smile made her an asset to Chase Bank where she worked for many years until her retirement. Adeline never met a stranger, and if she made eye contact with you, she was going to have a conversation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clifford, her grandson Karl Herbst, her sister Doris Talbert. She is survived by her son Clifford Herbst Jr. (Karron), her daughter Rhonda Hrna (Edward); her grandchildren, Tiffany Wehe (Chad), Kristen Hastings, John Herbst (Tara); great-grandchildren, Meryck and Major Wehe, Aubree Hastings, Amillie and Riley Herbst and Chase and Taylor Alberes.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Etta of Shavano Park Assisted Living for the great care she received.

Due to Covid19, a private graveside service will be held in Bandera, Texas, with a memorial to be held at a later date.