Adeline Viola "Vi" Wagenfehr
After a brief illness, our beloved mom, grandmother, and loving wife, Adeline Viola "Vi" Wagenfehr, age 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born to wonderful parents, Arthur and Adeline Weber of Fredericksburg TX. As a child, she grew up on a farm, attended a one-classroom country school, played sports, and in 1955 she graduated from Fredericksburg High School. Vi then moved to San Antonio to start a new life and it was there, at a Hermann Sons dance, where she met the love of her life, John G. Wagenfehr Jr.; Johnny and Vi dated for only a short time before getting married in 1958.

Early in her career, Vi worked for USAA and San Antonio Public Service Company before eventually working at and becoming co-owner of Service Parts and Machine Company. During her career, she served as President, Vice President and Treasurer of the San Antonio Automotive and Wholesale Distributors. She loved cooking, reading, oil painting and had a passion for making flower arrangements for all kinds of events, including weddings and graduations. You could always recognize her creations. She was also adamant about dressing up and you would rarely see her out in public without her hair styled and her makeup perfect (red lip stick included).

Vi was dedicated to her church - St. Margaret Mary, her children, and grandchildren, and emphasized the importance of the Catholic faith within their lives. She attended as many of their events as she could whether it was sports, music, or dance, and served as PTC President, Girl Scout leader and room mother. She especially loved spending time with the family in Port Aransas. Her memories there span a lifetime from sleeping on cots at the beach, fishing alongside Johnny, cooking for everyone, to shopping for clothes at the Sunset Mall in Corpus.

Vi is preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur and Adeline Weber; husband, John G. Wagenfehr Jr.; daughter, Chrysa Kay Bratz; grandson, Christopher Bratz; brothers, Theodore Weber, Robert Weber, Ewald Weber, Erwin Weber; and sisters, Louise Arlitt and Olga Maurer. She is survived by her children: Lori Crabb, Cindy Ledwig (Joe), Dona Kappmeyer (Charles), John G. Wagenfehr III (Melissa), and son-in-law, Stephen Bratz; three granddaughters: Sarah Ledwig, Kaylin Bratz and Cymbrey Kappmeyer; seven grandsons who will be Pallbearers: Ryland Crabb (Cheyanne), John Crabb, Dustin Ledwig, Stephen Bratz, Chuck Kappmeyer, Ty Bratz, and John Cody Wagenfehr; step-granddaughter, Stephanie Moore (Robbie); great-granddaughter, Tynlee Crabb; brother-in-law, Marcus Maurer and many other relatives and wonderful friends.

The Wagenfehr family will receive family and friends from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

ROSARY

THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASS

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2020

12:00 P.M.

ST. MARGARET MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH

1314 FAIR AVE

Father Jimmy Drennan officiating. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
