December 31, 1933 - February 26, 2019
Adell was born in Cuero, TX to LeRoy and Eliza Morris Hopkins. She passed away peacefully at her home after long term complications of a stroke.
Adell is preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Eliza, three brothers, Lee, Joe, and Dudley, and three sisters: Flossie Clay, Pearlie Christie, and most of all her twin Edell LeBlanc.
She leaves to cherish her loving daughter Michele D. Jackson (Kevin), LeRoy Jr., Brian, six grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be as follows:
Viewing-Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W.W. White Rd, S.A., TX, 78220
Funeral service-Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11 a.m., at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, S.A., TX, 78237
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019