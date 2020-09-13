Adella C. Herrera, 89, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Celestino F. Herrera Jr., daughter-in-law, Michelle Herrera and son-in-law Jonathan W. Berry. Adella is survived by her children: Alice H. Rymers, Gina H. Lara, Andrew C. Herrera (Rosemary Bernal), Robert C. Herrera, Rita H. Berry and Sylvia Herrera-Haman (Floyd L. Haman) as well as her 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 20 great great-grandchildren and her loving dog Sassy. Before retiring, Adella was a longtime employee at Esskay Mfg. Co. for over 50 years.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, from 5:30-6:30 followed by Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Funeral Home South, 711 SE Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas.

Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am, Wednesday, September 16, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 4401 S. Flores San Antonio, Texas. Due to COVID19 restrictions and the safety of all, services will be private for her family at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

The family sends a special thank you to the staff at Legend Oaks South Healthcare and Rehabilitation Nursing Home for their care and compassion.