Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid's Catholic Church
6907 Kitchener
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Adolf Ogden Lozano passed away on October 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Poteet, Texas to Leonard Lozano and Sofia Ogden Lozano. Mr. Lozano was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Potts, Angie Guzman and Eva Santos; brothers, Leonard Lozano, Roy Lozano, Louis Lozano and Roger Lozano. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carmen Cardenas Lozano; sons, Adolf Lozano Jr., Dr. Michael Edward Lozano (Gina), Daniel Joseph Lozano (Angie); brother, Johnny Lozano; and 4 grandchildren, Vicki, Ashley, Avery and Cameron.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, 6907 Kitchener, San Antonio, Texas 78240. Interment will follow at Mission Retama Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at

www.missionparks.com

in the Tributes section.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
