1/2
Adolfo Colunga Lara Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adolfo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Adolfo Colunga Lara Jr. was born on June 16, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020 at the age of 81. A graduate of the class of 1958 from Sidney Lanier High School, Adolfo worked at the Coca Cola Bottling Company for 26 years before joining the Texas Employment Commission for 15 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo and Noemi Lara; his maternal grandparents, Nicandro and Teresa Colunga; and his brother, Tony Lara.

Adolfo leaves his memory to his beloved wife of 56 years, Mercedes; his children, Theresa Lara, Charles Lara (Carmen), Sylvia Diaz (Richard) and Mike Cerna; his 4 grandchildren; his 7 sisters; his 3 brothers; and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved him.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – will be limited to 50 people in the building at a time. Face coverings will be required.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Monday, July 27 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. The Interment at San Fernando Cemetery will be an intimate family gathering at this time.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care and Compassus Hospice for the attention and comfort they gave to their beloved Adolfo.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved