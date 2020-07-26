Adolfo Colunga Lara Jr. was born on June 16, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on July 15, 2020 at the age of 81. A graduate of the class of 1958 from Sidney Lanier High School, Adolfo worked at the Coca Cola Bottling Company for 26 years before joining the Texas Employment Commission for 15 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo and Noemi Lara; his maternal grandparents, Nicandro and Teresa Colunga; and his brother, Tony Lara.

Adolfo leaves his memory to his beloved wife of 56 years, Mercedes; his children, Theresa Lara, Charles Lara (Carmen), Sylvia Diaz (Richard) and Mike Cerna; his 4 grandchildren; his 7 sisters; his 3 brothers; and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved him.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – will be limited to 50 people in the building at a time. Face coverings will be required.

The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Monday, July 27 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. The Interment at San Fernando Cemetery will be an intimate family gathering at this time.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care and Compassus Hospice for the attention and comfort they gave to their beloved Adolfo.