April 24, 1927 - May 22, 2019
Adolph Jose Magnon, Jr. went to be with our Lord on May 22, 2019. He was born in Laredo, Texas on April 24, 1927 to Adolpho Jose Magnon & Mercedes Vidaurri. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife: Maria de Jesus 'Mary' Magnon, sons: Richard Jose & Roy Vincent, Daughter-in-law: Patricia and grandson: C.J. He is survived
by children: David Magnon & wife Esther, Mary Ann Magnon, Adolph Magnon III & wife Laurie, Michael Magnon, Charles Magnon & wife Diane, Jeannie Hernandez & husband Richard, Paul Magnon & wife Lydia, Julianne Niemann & husband Robert, William Magnon, 28 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren.
Adolph lived a full life serving in U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, working for South- western Bell, First Mate, La Mansion Del Rio and Marriott Riverwalk hotels.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Castle Ridge Mortuary, San Antonio at 9:00 a.m. Procession will depart at 10:00 a.m. to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, shelter 1, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, SA.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019