Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
Adolph Mendez
Adolph Mendez
Adolph Mendez
Adolph Mendez

Adolph Mendez


1975 - 2020
Adolph Mendez Obituary

Adolph "T.J." Mendez IV, age 44 of New Braunfels, passed from this life on March 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Mendez of New Braunfels; sons, Diego Mendez (12), Eduardo Mendez (10) and Andres Mendez (9); daughter, Brenda Johnson & husband, Conner; children from a previous marriage, Alexandria Woodward and Gabrielle Woodward; parents, Adolph Mendez III; mother, Theresa Mendez; brother, James Mendez and sister, Stephanie Sundberg. TJ was born on November 01, 1975, in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Southside High School, class of 1994. He then pursued an associates degree and certificates in water engineering. TJ enjoyed his job at Southwest Engineers where he worked as a water technician engineer.

One of TJ's favorite hobbies was basketball and he enjoyed playing in a small league with his friends every Saturday at Gruene United Methodist. Basketball was a large part of his life that allowed him to meet and touch the lives of many people. Among his favorite things he loved jumping on the trampoline with his boys and barbecuing for his family. TJ was an active and dedicated member at Oakwood Church (along with his family), where he volunteered as a Sunday school teacher for a class of Kindergarteners with his wife. His family will remember TJ as the silly and loving man that he was.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels.

Please check back for updated information at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020
