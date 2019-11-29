Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Adolph Cordova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adolph R. Cordova

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adolph R. Cordova Obituary

Adolph R. Cordova, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 88 in Katy, Texas. Adolph was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 2nd, 1931. He served his country during the Korean War as soldier in the US Army and earned a purple heart. Adolph earned his degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and worked in Information Technology at Kelly Air Force Base. Spending time with his family, watching the Cowboys and indulging his sweet tooth were some of his favorite activities. Adolph was preceded in death by his cherished wife Yolanda Montemayor Cordova and his parents Jesus and Concepcion Cordova. He is survived by his daughter Yolanda Cordova-Gilbert and her husband Robert Gilbert; grandsons Peter (Emily) Crew, Jr. and Alexander (Rebecca) Crew; ex-son in law Peter Crew; sister Argentina Pena; great-grandchildren James Peters and Ava Crew, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, December 2nd at 5:30 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm in The Angelus Chapel.

Funeral mass will be offered Tuesday, December 3rd at 9:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -