Adolph R. Cordova, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 88 in Katy, Texas. Adolph was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 2nd, 1931. He served his country during the Korean War as soldier in the US Army and earned a purple heart. Adolph earned his degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio and worked in Information Technology at Kelly Air Force Base. Spending time with his family, watching the Cowboys and indulging his sweet tooth were some of his favorite activities. Adolph was preceded in death by his cherished wife Yolanda Montemayor Cordova and his parents Jesus and Concepcion Cordova. He is survived by his daughter Yolanda Cordova-Gilbert and her husband Robert Gilbert; grandsons Peter (Emily) Crew, Jr. and Alexander (Rebecca) Crew; ex-son in law Peter Crew; sister Argentina Pena; great-grandchildren James Peters and Ava Crew, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, December 2nd at 5:30 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm in The Angelus Chapel.
Funeral mass will be offered Tuesday, December 3rd at 9:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2019