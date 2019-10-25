Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
Adolph "Mono" Saldaña


1941 - 2019
Adolph "Mono" Saldaña Obituary

Adolph "Mono" Saldaña was born on February 5, 1941 in Moore, Texas. He entered Heaven's gate on October 22, 2019, at the age of 78. Adolph worked as a machinist, restaurant manager, and X-Ray technician for many years. When he wasn't hard at work, he enjoyed being a musician. He was a passionate guitarist and drummer with a career that took him to Illinois, California, and back home to Texas. He enjoyed watching sports and motivating his family to pursue music. A jokester at heart, Adolph enjoyed making his family smile by singing silly songs and playing his congas. He is preceded in death by his wife, Penelope Saldaña, parents Adolfo and Reymunda Saldaña, and siblings Carolina Duque and Ray Saldaña. Adolph is survived by his children Kathy(Victor), Adolf III(Anna), Francisco(Sandra), Dennis(Tina); 5 siblings; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12pm until 6pm with a Rosary to be recited at 3pm.

Family and friends will meet at 9am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church for a 10am Mass. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2019
