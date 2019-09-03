|
|
OCTOBER 29, 1929 - AUGUST 30, 2019
Adrian Paul Kotara, longtime resident of Poth, Texas, entered eternal rest Friday, August 30, 2019, at the age of 89. Adrian was a warehouse foreman with Westinghouse in San Antonio for over 40 years, before retiring into ranching. Adrian was preceded in death by his sons, Charles "Charlie" Edward Kotara and John "Johnny" Paul Kotara. Adrian is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Catherine Gawlik Kotara of Poth; daughter, Janice Nikel (Don) of City by the Sea; grand children, Chad Nikel (Gayle), Christy Tupaj (Dave), Derek Kotara (Carrie), Nicole Kotara (Kevin Diede), John Kotara (Natalie), Robert Kotara, Wayne Prewitt (Kristin), and Michael Prewitt (Melissa); 12 Great Grandchildren; and brother, Benjamin Kotara. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Thursday, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, and celebration of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Poth, followed by interment at Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Poth, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 3, 2019