ADRIANA RIOJAS
1961 - 2020
Adriana Riojas, 59 of San Antonio, passed away Tuesday the 7th surrounded by her children Alex, Madison, and Ramiro.

Adriana was born to the late Mercedes Ramirez on May 29, 1961. Adriana worked 30 years for USAA before retiring in 2018. Adriana had a green thumb and loved arts and crafts, along with traveling the world.

She is survived by her oldest son Ramiro and his wife Lindsay; her son Alex and his wife Emily; and her young daughter Madison who will attend the University of Texas at Dallas. She also had five grandchildren that she was extremely proud of in Jacob, Michael, Alexander, Derek and Dylan.

Due to the current Covid situation, we do not feel it is right to be limited in doing a small service for her. She will have a celebration of her life, where we can remember her legacy of kindness, strength, selflessness, understanding, comedic wit, and outstanding character.

This celebration will come later, when all her family, friends, coworkers, and people she made an impact on can show their love for Adriana.

A loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and more. A life to be celebrated now and forever.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
