Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Agapita Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agapita Padilla Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agapita Padilla Gonzalez Obituary

Agapita Padilla Gonzalez, slipped quietly away into the arms of Jesus, at the age of 94, on November 2nd, 2019. She was born in Martinez, Texas. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Manuel, for 65 years. She is survived by her six children, Felipe Gonzalez (Leticia); Manuel Gonzalez Jr. (Dolores); Rosemary Montemayor; Marta Sena (Leonard); Linda Reyes (Victor); Albert Gonzalez (Karen); and Juliette Gonzalez, 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was a member of DeColores; The Guadalupanas at St. Timothy's and Immaculate Heart of Mary; Cub Scout Den Mother; also volunteered at the Food Bank. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, her pets, and lived to love her family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Food Bank, in honor of Agapita Gonzalez. The family would also like to thank Vitas Hospice Care.

The visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Trevino Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

The Mass of resurrection will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agapita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -