Agapita Padilla Gonzalez, slipped quietly away into the arms of Jesus, at the age of 94, on November 2nd, 2019. She was born in Martinez, Texas. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Manuel, for 65 years. She is survived by her six children, Felipe Gonzalez (Leticia); Manuel Gonzalez Jr. (Dolores); Rosemary Montemayor; Marta Sena (Leonard); Linda Reyes (Victor); Albert Gonzalez (Karen); and Juliette Gonzalez, 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was a member of DeColores; The Guadalupanas at St. Timothy's and Immaculate Heart of Mary; Cub Scout Den Mother; also volunteered at the Food Bank. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, her pets, and lived to love her family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Food Bank, in honor of Agapita Gonzalez. The family would also like to thank Vitas Hospice Care.
The visitation will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at Trevino Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
The Mass of resurrection will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Timothy Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019