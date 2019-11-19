Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Loredo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes A. Loredo


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes A. Loredo Obituary

Our very loving and beautiful Mother Agnes A. Loredo was called home by the Lord on November 14, 2019, at the age of 82.

Our matriarch was born in San Antonio, TX on June 3, 1937. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our loving mom. Agnes was very active at church where she was a member of the Guadalupana Society.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Loredo, Parents Albert & Simona Acosta; brothers Albert Acosta III and Richard G. Acosta. She is very loved and will be missed dearly by her Daughter Lisa Pacheco (Mario) ; sons, Roy Loredo (Rebecca), David Loredo (Jo Ann) and John Loredo (Marisa); 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister; Concepcion Castillo (Natividad); brother, Daniel Acosta (Stella);and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at

Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with a Rosary

to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, for a 9 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at

Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -