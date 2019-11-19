|
|
Our very loving and beautiful Mother Agnes A. Loredo was called home by the Lord on November 14, 2019, at the age of 82.
Our matriarch was born in San Antonio, TX on June 3, 1937. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our loving mom. Agnes was very active at church where she was a member of the Guadalupana Society.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe Loredo, Parents Albert & Simona Acosta; brothers Albert Acosta III and Richard G. Acosta. She is very loved and will be missed dearly by her Daughter Lisa Pacheco (Mario) ; sons, Roy Loredo (Rebecca), David Loredo (Jo Ann) and John Loredo (Marisa); 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister; Concepcion Castillo (Natividad); brother, Daniel Acosta (Stella);and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at
Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with a Rosary
to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, for a 9 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 19, 2019