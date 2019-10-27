Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
2502 South W.W. White Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-9999
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
2502 South W.W. White Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78222
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
2502 South W.W. White Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78222
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes DeWinne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Allen DeWinne


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes Allen DeWinne Obituary

Agnes DeWinne went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 82 years.

She was a very active member of Holy Name Catholic Church. Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Smith and Ernie DeWinne; parents, Joseph and Hedwig (Hudek) Skalski; son-in-law, Mike Corbett; sisters, Annie Padalecki, Katherine Dylla, Joan Shadrock, and Rosalie Skalski. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Corbett; grandson, Sean Corbett; longtime boyfriend, Ray Craig; sisters, Josie Vajdos, Bessie Henze, Julia Zaiontz, Mary Holub, Carolyn Fowler (Dean); brother, Joseph Skalski; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Heritage Oaks Mortuary on Monday, October 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29th at Holy Name Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Agnes' name, can be made to a . To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.heritageoaksmortuary.com. Services entrusted to:

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
Download Now