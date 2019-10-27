|
|
Agnes DeWinne went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 82 years.
She was a very active member of Holy Name Catholic Church. Agnes was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth Smith and Ernie DeWinne; parents, Joseph and Hedwig (Hudek) Skalski; son-in-law, Mike Corbett; sisters, Annie Padalecki, Katherine Dylla, Joan Shadrock, and Rosalie Skalski. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Corbett; grandson, Sean Corbett; longtime boyfriend, Ray Craig; sisters, Josie Vajdos, Bessie Henze, Julia Zaiontz, Mary Holub, Carolyn Fowler (Dean); brother, Joseph Skalski; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Heritage Oaks Mortuary on Monday, October 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29th at Holy Name Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Hedwig Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Agnes' name, can be made to a . To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.heritageoaksmortuary.com. Services entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019