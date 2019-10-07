|
|
Agnes Barnes Harwood died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at age 92.
She was a native San Antonian, daughter of Raymond W. Barnes and Ella Carr Barnes. She was a descendant of the Canary Island settlers and John W. Smith, last messenger from the Alamo.
She was married to the love of her life Roane Harwood for over 55 years until his death in March of 2007.
Agnes graduated from Jefferson High school in 1945. She attended Trinity University and graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Chemistry in 1949. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She was honored as a debutante by the San Antonio German Club in 1949 and was the Duchess of the Canary Islands at the Court of Islands sponsored by the Order of the Alamo in 1950.
She was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. She was a Sustaining Member of the Junior League of San Antonio where she served as First Vice President and Bright Shawl Chairman. She was Volunteer Extraordinaire in 1992. In other community endeavors, she was a member of the Battle of Flowers Association and served as Parade Chairman (1978), and President (1981 & 1982). She also served as President of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission (1986). She and Roane were the Chairmen of the first Zoo Ball. She served for many years on the Board the Witte Museum where she also served on the Collections Committee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roane Harwood, her parents, Ella and Raymond Barnes, her sisters, Ellanore Barnes Sledge and Catherine Colvert Quereau Folbre, and her brother, Warren Colvert. She is survived by her three daughters, Agnes Gail Harwood, Catherine Harwood Taylor (Mrs. Joe W.), and Anne Roane Harwood. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the loving staff of Assisted Living at the Forum where she spent the last 3 years, as well as the caring team at Heart to Heart Hospice, especially her nurse Jamie, and her driver, Khosrow (Alex) Alizadeh.MEMORIAL SERVICEWEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 20192:30 PMST. MARK'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH315 E. PECAN ST.SAN ANTONIO, TX 78205
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Witte Museum, The Battle of Flowers Association, or the .You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 7, 2019