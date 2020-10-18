Agnes Bell Fordtran Kendrick died peacefully in her sleep September 19, 2020.

She was born on June 30, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to William and Josephine Fordtran.

A San Antonio native of the Tobin family and a Canary Island descendent, her family moved to Stockdale, Texas during the Depression, where they owned and operated a dairy farm. She graduated from St. Mary's Hall in San Antonio in 1950. Aggie married Jack Barnhart November 2, 1951 and together they raised five children in Refugio, Texas. She took great pride in her work as a stay at home mom and gave everything to her family. After their divorce, Aggie and their youngest daughter Lisa moved to Victoria, Texas where she began a new chapter as a working mother. As always, she took great pride in all she did, whether it was working in a dress shop, running the rental car division of a large car dealership, serving as a clerk in the county tax office or working countless hours as a phlebotomist at the Victoria Regional Blood Bank.

It was in Victoria that she became reacquainted with her brother's childhood friend Bill Kendrick.

Aggie and Bill were married in Devine, Texas in 1992. They shared 12 wonderful, happy years together in Victoria.

Following Bill's death in 2004, Aggie moved to Sugar Land, Texas where she spent as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Family gatherings were her favorite thing in the world. Parties and holidays at her home were filled with joy, cheer, and holiday decorations everywhere. Friends were always welcome, and she made sure thatthere was a present for everyone. She was Gonny to her 13 grandchildren and all their friends. She had the gift of making each one feel as if they were her "favorite", and they all were! Family was everything to her, and she welcomed each new member joyously. In her family, you were never an in-law, you were a new daughter or son. In her later years, she took great pleasure in cheering on her favorite teams, the Texans and the Astros. She also loved to watch the Aggies and Longhorns play football. On game day, you could find her in the recliner wearing her team jersey. Even as her health began to deteriorate, she remained positive and happy and her smile never faded. She spent the last few months in the great care of her son and his wife, Bob and Sharlene, in Corpus Christi. Aggie was preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother Billy, her sister Josephine Bain, her nephew John Bain and her husband Bill Kendrick.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. John Fordtran and wife, Jewell of Dallas. She is survived by her five children:David Barnhart and wife Gretchen, Bob Barnhart and wife Sharlene, Dodie Harber and husband Curt, Steve Barnhart and wife Janna, and Lisa Lemkowitz and husband Frank. She adored her grandchildren Will Barnhart, Ted Barnhart and wife Liz, Jack Barnhart, Mallory Aparece and husband Elden, John Barnhart, Matt Harber and wife Shena, Christina Harber, Meagan Drilling and husband Sam,Kenzie Schoelman and husband Ricky, Sam Barnhart and wife Elisabeth, Adam Lemkowitz and wife Madison, Eric Lemkowitz and Elizabeth Lemkowitz. She also was blessed to love and enjoy nine great grandchildren.

"I am not here. Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle Autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flights. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry. I am not there. I did not die. I am with Jesus. "

The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice of Richmond, Angel Bright Hospice of Corpus Christi, and especially her precious friend and housekeeper Ana Leija for the loving care in her final months.

A family service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Richmond, Texas on Saturday, October 24th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FriendshipSmile.org, a non-profit organization that Aggie held near and dear to her heart (or mailed to Steven Barnhart, 8631 Prelude Ct, Houston, Texas 77040),

Online condolences can be made at: www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com