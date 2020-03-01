Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Agnes "Aggie" Carle


1922 - 2020
Agnes "Aggie" Carle, born September 18, 1922, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Mickey. She is survived by her sons Tim Carle, Tom Carle and wife Debbie; grandchildren Matthew Carle, Kimberly McLean and husband Nathan; great granddaughter, Emily McLean; and brother, Adolph Tupa. SERVICES A visitation

will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 PM with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. A church service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.missionparks.com under the obituary section.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
